Entertainment Gallery Celebrities social media photos: Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday and others Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Anupam Kher and other celebrities shared their photos on social media. Ananya Panday wished Pati Patni Aur Woh director Mudassir Aziz on his birthday. She posted a photo with the caption, "How can we not look up to u - aapke naam main hi Sir hain. happy bday M @mudassar_as_is ❤️ #PatiPatniAurWoh #MyDDLJmoment" (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Anupam Kher met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo featuring herself and sister Rhea Kapoor. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Ayushmann Khurrana visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. He posted a photo and wrote, "I’ve been living in Mumbai for the last 11 odd years. And this was my first time at #laalbaghcharaja. Overwhelmed. The heart was full of gratitude. #ganpati bappa morya!" (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram) Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala actor Divyanka Tripathi shared this photo on social media. (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram) Sonali Bendre shared a photo on Instagram with her pet. She wrote, "My #LittleMissIcy agrees with me when I say उकडीचे मोदक are one of the best parts of Bappa coming home! She ran out of patience and almost knocked me down trying to get some modaks." (Photo: Sonali Bendre/Instagram) "I’m blessed with pathetic selfie capabilities. you can trust me with the most un-photogenic angles, at any given time or place. But with this chick... it always turns out right. I guess she makes my life a little more #photogenic each day... Always #bettertogether," Sumeet Vyas wrote alongside a couple of photos he posted on Instagram with his wife Ekta Kaul. (Photo: Sumeet Vyas/Instagram)