Latest news
- To start direct payment of MSP to farmers, FCI asks Punjab govt for land records
- Maharashtra: Over 75,000 get jab in state, most vaccinations in a day
- Javadekar holds meet with OTT representatives on new rules
- They show porn too: SC favours screening of OTT content
- In Uttarakhand budget, focus on infra, health and education
- From yatras to shivirs, Baghel replicates his Chhattisgarh model to take on BJP in Assam
- India for inclusion of Chabahar port in INSTC route, says Jaishankar
- Toolkit case: Bombay HC gives transit anticipatory bail to Shubham
- India score in QS subject ranking: 25 programmes, 12 institutes in top 100
- Karnataka sex CD: Activist stays away, police yet to register complaint
- Delhi reaches out to Dhaka for ties beyond ‘strategic partnership’
- Don’t allow Shrey Hospital to open without court’s nod: Gujarat HC
Anil Kapoor, Sonam dig into family album for special posts on Rhea Kapoor’s birthdayMarch 5, 2021 2:28:23 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesUddhav cites IE's investigation series to attack BJP over allegations of mishandling of pandemic
- Tandav case: SC grants interim protection from arrest to Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit
- EntertainmentSrishti Behl Arya on new Netflix releases: 'We want to entertain people with amazing, authentic stories'
- EntertainmentKareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan wish 'handsome hunk' Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday, share pics of cake
- Trending'Great at leading, lockdowns & letters': Jacinda's reply to schoolgirl wins hearts
- TrendingIND v ENG: From Axar Patel's 4-wicket haul to Pant's hilarious commentary, netizens react to 4th Test
- SportsLIVE | India vs England 4th Test, Day 2: IND 153/6, trail by 52 runs at tea
- SportsIndia vs England: Siraj adds to his reputation with stellar display
- OpinionThe Haryana bill is constitutionally indefensible
- The fine print of Haryana's quota law
- Lifestyle'I cannot be intimidated': Time magazine cover features women leading India's farmers' protests
- TechnologyTicWatch Pro 3 GPS review: An almost perfect smartwatch for Android users