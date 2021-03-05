8 / 16

Sharing this old photo with Rhea, Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @rheakapoor❣️I hope the universe sends you a triple dose of all the happiness, laughter, and yummy food that you have shared with us! You have this inate ability to spread your warmth and make the people you love feel your magic by making them believe that they matter. No matter how hectic your own day or month is, you always always make it so that you’re there for the people you love. You make me feel seen, loved, pampered & heard even in my darkest days. Your brain thinks at the speed of 10,000 ideas a minute, and each of them is more pathbreaking and kick ass than the last.. and you’re capable of realizing each and every one of them in the best way possible. You’ve shown me what it means to rise by lifting everyone around you, so that everybody wins. My best days and my worst days always have you standing by to make it even better - You somehow always know (even before I do) that I need a rhea special heart to heart, and you’ve got special powers coz gurlll those evenings always end with me feeling a 100% better. You’re our cheerleader but also our reality check. And the only person I will always trust with my random ass food cravings! You have the biggest, kindest, most massive heart and my only wish for you is that 2021 bring you everything that you desire, and even more! ️ ️ love you to infinity my Rheee! Thank you for making my world a kinder & more joyful place to be, especially in 2020. You know what I mean! @rheakapoor #OneInATrillion #BestBae." (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)