Entertainment Gallery Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor reunite on Dance India Dance sets Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan had a great time promoting their upcoming film The Zoya Factor on the sets of Dance India Dance. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan reached the sets of ZEE TV's dance reality show Dance India Dance to promote their September 20 release The Zoya Factor. Scroll to see their photos from the sets of the reality TV show. (Express Photo: APH Images) Soman Kapoor reunited with her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor on the show. The two even recreated the song "Tareefan" on the stage. (Express Photo: APH Images) Kareena Kapoor's expressions cannot be missed as she sat with friend and co-actor, Sonam Kapoor. (Express Photo: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan with the judges of Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor, Bosco Martis and Raftaar. (Express Photo: APH Images) The superstar of south Dulquer Salmaan looked dapper as he came suited up to promote The Zoya Factor on Dance India Dance. (Express Photo: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor shined in her traditional pink attire. (Express Photo: APH Images)