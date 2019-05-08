Entertainment Gallery Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding anniversary: Family shares unseen photos From Sonam's father and actor Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea, mother Sunita, to uncle Sanjay Kapoor, every family member has shared beautiful photos of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with a special message. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their first wedding anniversary today and the entire Kapoor family has showered the couple with love and blessings. From Sonam's father and actor Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea, mother Sunita, to uncle Sanjay Kapoor, every family member has shared beautiful photos of the duo with a special message. The Veere Di Wedding actor made sure to express her gratitude to everyone who wished her on the special day. Anil Kapoor shared a photo of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and captioned it, "It’s been such a fantastic year for you both, and if it's any indication of the life to come, you have so much love, happiness, success (and shoes) to look forward to! Happy Anniversary @anandahuja @sonamkapoor ! Love you both! Keep making #everydayphenomenal." Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor posted a photo of the couple smiling ear to ear. Along with the lovely photo, she wrote, "Happy happy anniversary ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Love is not about how many days, months , or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" "Happy anniversary family!!!!! I love you both more than hot sauce.🖤#everydayphenomenal #hujas @sonamkapoor @anandahuja," Rhea Kapoor wrote as she wished Sonam and Anand Ahuja on their first wedding anniversary. Sonam Kapoor's brother and actor Harshwardhan Kapoor shared a never seen before picture from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding album. "Year 1 @sonamkapoor @anandahuja," he captioned the photo. Actor Sanjay Kapoor went down the memory lane and posted a photo from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi ceremony. "Happy anniversary 🤗🤗❤️❤️ @sonamkapoor @anandahuja," he wrote along with the photo. Maheep Kapoor picked a monochrome picture of the couple and wrote, "Happy anniversary my cuties ❤️❤️❤️ #CheersToYouTwo 🥂 #Love&HappinessAlways xox" along with it.