Toggle Menu Sections
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are enjoying their time in Japanhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/sonam-kapoor-anand-ahuja-japan-vacation-5784995/

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are enjoying their time in Japan

Sonam Kapoor, along with husband Anand Ahuja, is off to Japan for a vacation. Sonam has been sharing many pictures and videos on her Instagram account. Scroll to see all.

Sonam Kapoor, anand ahuja japan vacation

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on a vacation in Japan and their pictures are giving us some major travel goals. Scroll to see all photos.

anand, sonam

Sonam Kapoor has been sharing many pictures and videos on her Instagram account. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

sonam, anand japan vacation

Sonam Kapoor shared these clicks with the caption, "Day 1." (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

sonam, anand ice cream

As the 'Day 1 continued', Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were seen posing with ice creams. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

anand ahuja

Anand Ahuja seems to really like ice creams. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

sonam, anand

Sonam Kapoor shared a candid moment from the vacation. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

sonam japan vacation

Here are some more photos of places Sonam and Anand visited in Kyoto, Japan. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

sonam, anand photos

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared each other's photos on their Instagram stories. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram and Anand Ahuja/Instagram)

sonam kapoor

We are waiting to see more from this vacation of the lovely couple. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Defeat to India due to feud among players and unhappiness with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, says Pakistan media
2 How to make a portfolio? Combining best pieces of work is not the right way to go about it
3 BSNL launches new Rs 198 International roaming pack with 90 days validity