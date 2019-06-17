Entertainment Gallery Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are enjoying their time in Japan Sonam Kapoor, along with husband Anand Ahuja, is off to Japan for a vacation. Sonam has been sharing many pictures and videos on her Instagram account. Scroll to see all. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on a vacation in Japan and their pictures are giving us some major travel goals. Scroll to see all photos. Sonam Kapoor has been sharing many pictures and videos on her Instagram account. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor shared these clicks with the caption, "Day 1." (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) As the 'Day 1 continued', Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were seen posing with ice creams. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Anand Ahuja seems to really like ice creams. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor shared a candid moment from the vacation. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram) Here are some more photos of places Sonam and Anand visited in Kyoto, Japan. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared each other's photos on their Instagram stories. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram and Anand Ahuja/Instagram) We are waiting to see more from this vacation of the lovely couple. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)