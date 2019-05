Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Diana Penty are in London. While Sonam is in the English capital for a vacation with her family, Aditi and Diana are there to support the Indian Cricket Team in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Aditi and Diana bumped into Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa. The actors have been uploading several photos on their Instagram profiles. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Aditi Rao Hydari/Diana Penty/Instagram)