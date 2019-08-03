Toggle Menu Sections
Sonali Bendre is ‘in paradise’ with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveerhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/sonali-bendre-is-in-paradise-with-husband-goldie-behl-and-son-ranveer-5874602/

Sonali Bendre is ‘in paradise’ with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer

Sonali Bendre who has returned to Mumbai after being cured of cancer took to her Instagram to share photos from her visit to "paradise".

sonali bendre vacation photos

Sonali Bendre has taken a break from her schedule and has jetted off to Thailand with her boys, husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer Behl. The actor who has returned to Mumbai after being cured of cancer took to her Instagram to share photos from her visit to "paradise". Scroll to see all the pictures from her vacation.

sonali bendre husband

"Up and away... time for a much needed break with my boys! @GOLDIEBEHL @rockbehl," wrote Sonali Bendre as she posted a photo of her husband and son from the airport.

sonali bendre thailand

Sharing a scenic view of Thailand, she captioned a photo, "BRB...in paradise"

sonali bendre, goldie behl photos

Goldie Behl also shared photos from his family vacation. An adorable photo of the couple was posted with the caption, "Much needed break with my ❤️ @iamsonalibendre @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #experiencesoneva #sonevakiri."As the filmmaker shared the photo, close friend Hrithik Roshan commented on it, "Too much sweetness in this pic ! ❤️"

sonali bendre son photo

A photo of Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's son Ranveer Behl from their Thailand vacation.

sonali bendre photos

Sonali Bendre takes "Beach Therapy" in Thailand.

sonali bendre new photos

The Major Saab actor also posted her beautiful photo with the caption, "Wandering off to where the WiFi is weak! 😄🍃 #SpaTime @discoversoneva #DiscoverSoneva #ExperienceSoneva #SonevaKiri."

sonali bendre family

"Water babies 🌊 @rockbehl," wrote Goldie Behl along with a photo of him with son Ranveer.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Why is Prime Minister Modi asking BJP workers across India to interact with party karyakartas of Tripura?
2 Australia’s bowlers must stick to their task, says Steve Waugh
3 After terror threats intel in J&K, border areas in Punjab put on high alert