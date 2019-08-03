Entertainment Gallery Sonali Bendre is ‘in paradise’ with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer Sonali Bendre who has returned to Mumbai after being cured of cancer took to her Instagram to share photos from her visit to "paradise". Sonali Bendre has taken a break from her schedule and has jetted off to Thailand with her boys, husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer Behl. The actor who has returned to Mumbai after being cured of cancer took to her Instagram to share photos from her visit to "paradise". Scroll to see all the pictures from her vacation. "Up and away... time for a much needed break with my boys! @GOLDIEBEHL @rockbehl," wrote Sonali Bendre as she posted a photo of her husband and son from the airport. Sharing a scenic view of Thailand, she captioned a photo, "BRB...in paradise" Goldie Behl also shared photos from his family vacation. An adorable photo of the couple was posted with the caption, "Much needed break with my ❤️ @iamsonalibendre @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #experiencesoneva #sonevakiri."As the filmmaker shared the photo, close friend Hrithik Roshan commented on it, "Too much sweetness in this pic ! ❤️" A photo of Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's son Ranveer Behl from their Thailand vacation. Sonali Bendre takes "Beach Therapy" in Thailand. The Major Saab actor also posted her beautiful photo with the caption, "Wandering off to where the WiFi is weak! 😄🍃 #SpaTime @discoversoneva #DiscoverSoneva #ExperienceSoneva #SonevaKiri." "Water babies 🌊 @rockbehl," wrote Goldie Behl along with a photo of him with son Ranveer.