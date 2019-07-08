Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Sonakshi Sinha, Parvathy, Sunny Leone and others Today's edition of celeb spotting features Sonakshi Sinha, Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Leone and Richa Chadha among others. Sonakshi Sinha promoted Khandaani Shafakhana in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkummar Rao is busy promoting his upcoming release Judgementall Hai Kya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Patralekha clicked outside her dance class in Andheri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadda, Ali Fazal and Parvathy spotted at Pali Village Cafe in Bandra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone launched her new fashion brand in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Standup comedians Urooj Ashfaque, Neeti Palta, Zakir Khan, Kenny Sebastian and Sumukhi promoted Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan Season 2 in Mumbai. (Photo: APH Images) Sonal Chauhan clicked at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya Kapoor seen at her dance class in Khar, Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)