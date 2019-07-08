Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Sonakshi Sinha, Parvathy, Sunny Leone and others

Today's edition of celeb spotting features Sonakshi Sinha, Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Leone and Richa Chadha among others.

sonakshi sinha promotions

Sonakshi Sinha promoted Khandaani Shafakhana in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

rajkummar rao promotes judgementall hai kya

Rajkummar Rao is busy promoting his upcoming release Judgementall Hai Kya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

patralekha

Patralekha clicked outside her dance class in Andheri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

ali fazal, richa chadha and parvathy

Richa Chadda, Ali Fazal and Parvathy spotted at Pali Village Cafe in Bandra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sunny leone with daniel weber

Sunny Leone launched her new fashion brand in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

amazon prime video comicstaan

Standup comedians Urooj Ashfaque, Neeti Palta, Zakir Khan, Kenny Sebastian and Sumukhi promoted Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan Season 2 in Mumbai. (Photo: APH Images)

sonal chauhan photos

Sonal Chauhan clicked at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

shanaya kapoor photos

Shanaya Kapoor seen at her dance class in Khar, Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

