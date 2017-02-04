2 / 7

Alia Bhatt had appreciated Kangana Ranaut's chic airport looks on Koffee With Karan 5, revealing her curiosity to know where the Queen actor was headed to. Well clearly that question is on our minds too. Can we miss her amazingly casual look? Lady superstar Kangana Ranaut will soon be treating us with Rangoon, where she has been paired with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for the first time. As per reports, Kangana and Saif will soon be gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan 5 too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )