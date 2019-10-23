Celebrity social media photos: Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and others

Toggle Menu Sections
Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Karan Singh Grover and a few others shared photos on their respective social media accounts today.

Sonakshi Sinha's recently shared photos to Parineeti Chopra's thank-you note post her birthday, scroll to see which actor shared what on their social media today.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in her recent clicks. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

akshay kumar

"HouseFull of Phools 🌸 @hegdepooja @riteishd @kritisanon @kriti.kharbanda #HouseFull4," wrote Akshay Kumar with the picture. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Katrina kaif

Katrina Kaif shared this photo today. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor shared her 'Mood 😎 🚘✨' for the day. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

Karan Singh Grover

Sharing the photos, Karan Singh Grover wrote, "If only you could see inside my head!! #starinfinityart #create #grateful." (Photo: Karan Singh Grover/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra's photo caption read, "My most grown-up bday :) Peace and Quiet. Thank you to everyone who sent so much love my way!! Thats the most important thing for me 💕." (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor posted this selfie with the caption, "Coldest and warmest! 🧡." (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

