Celeb spotting: Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and others

Today's edition of celeb spotting features Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

sonakshi sinha promotes Khandaani Shafakhana

Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma head to Delhi for Khandaani Shafakhana promotions. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

akshay kumar with family

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Nitara are back in town. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

malaika arora gym

Malaika Arora clicked outside Diva Yoga. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

bhumi pednekar with juno chopra

Bhumi Pednekar and Juno Chopra snapped at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

bhushan kumar and family

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla are back in Mumbai after spending time in the Maldives. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

lara dutta photo

Lara Dutta attended an Abbott Nutrition event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

subhash ghai photos

Our shutterbugs clicked Subhash Ghai at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

