1 / 14

Solo: A Star Wars Story's announcement evoked mixed reactions. Some said that Han Solo does not need a movie and they won't see it since Harrison Ford cannot essay the role, while others said this is another way to make money from a famous character. Well, the film is finally here and it has received mostly positive reviews. Some critics have praised Alden Ehrenreich's performance, while some have said it is the weak link. It holds a 71% rating at Rotten Tomatoes with the consensus being, "A flawed yet fun and fast-paced space adventure, Solo: A Star Wars Story should satisfy newcomers to the saga as well as longtime fans who check their expectations at the theatre door." Here are a few stills for you to enjoy until the film his theatres.