Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan's birthday bash held last night turned out to be a star-studded affair. Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta and Arbaaz Khan among others dropped in to wish Seema. Scroll on to see who all attended the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)