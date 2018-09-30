1 / 10

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, turned one on Saturday. A bash for the little one was hosted at Soha's pad. Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti with daughter Aadya and many others were spotted at the venue. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)