Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have wrapped the shoot of Coolie No 1. Sara shared a thank you note on Instagram which read, "Thank you @varundvn for being the best and coolest coolie. No one better to have helped carry my ‘baggage’ (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn’t carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly." (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)