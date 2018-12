Karan Johar, who is co-producing Simmba, spoke about Ranveer and Rohit's chemistry. "These two will not be able to stop themselves from giving us the best. Rohit Shetty will not be able to work without Ranveer Singh. Ranveer works on a Rohit Shetty film even when he is not working in it. This duo is out of the world, and all set to give us their best,” said the filmmaker. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)