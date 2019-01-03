Simmba screening: Rohit Shetty hosts Salim Khan, Helen, Waheeda Rehman and others

Toggle Menu Sections
Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman were among those who attended the special screening of Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

After becoming the highest opener for Ranveer Singh, Simmba has now become the eighth consecutive film of director Rohit Shetty to cross the Rs 100-crore club. And while its cast and crew are celebrating the moment, Rohit held a special screening for Salman Khan's family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Though Salman could not attend, his father Salim Khan, mother Salma and step-mom Helen came. Yesteryear actors Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh were also seen at the special screening. Scroll on to see the photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Director Rohit Shetty was all smiles at the screening of Simmba. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan arrived together for Simmba screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was also seen. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salim Khan and Rohit Shetty caught in a light moment at the screening of Simmba. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Waheeda Rehman was accompanied by yesteryear diva, Asha Parekh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

