Simmba screening: Rohit Shetty hosts Salim Khan, Helen, Waheeda Rehman and others

After becoming the highest opener for Ranveer Singh, Simmba has now become the eighth consecutive film of director Rohit Shetty to cross the Rs 100-crore club. And while its cast and crew are celebrating the moment, Rohit held a special screening for Salman Khan's family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Though Salman could not attend, his father Salim Khan, mother Salma and step-mom Helen came. Yesteryear actors Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh were also seen at the special screening. Scroll on to see the photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)