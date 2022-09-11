SIIMA Awards 2022 red carpet: Ranveer Singh mobbed by fans, Vijay Deverakonda-Pooja Hegde won the Youth Icon South awards
September 11, 2022 4:12:25 pm
The 10th South Indian International Movie Awards was held on Saturday in Bengaluru. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Yash, and Vijay Deverakonda among others made it to the event. Scroll to see all the photos from the red carpet.
Ranveer Singh made a stylish entry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
At the event, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was named the ‘most popular Hindi star in South India’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
SIIMA 2022 awarded Vijay Deverakonda as the Youth Icon South (Male). (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Pooja Hegde was awarded the Youth Icon South (Female) at SIIMA 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Yash was seen with his wife Radhika Pandit at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kamal Haasan made it to the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Manchu Laxmi looked stylish at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty attended the award night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)