The 2021 South Indian International Movie Awards, acronymed to SIIMA, were held in Hyderabad this year. This was the awards' tenth edition. The awards bestow felicitation upon the artistic and technical achievements of the south Indian film industry. Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Manchu Laxmi, Shruti Haasan, Chitra Shukla and Nani were among those present. (Photo: siimawards/Instagram and PR Handout)