The South Indian International Movie Awards' Day 2 had several big names in attendence. The platform honours the best artistic and technical achievements from the south Indian film industry. SIIMA 2021 took place in Hyderabad, and it had bigges like Chiranjeevi, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Rana Daggubati, Shanvi Sri, Lakshmi Manchu, Armaan Malik and others trooping in. Scroll to see all photos.