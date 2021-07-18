Must Read
- When Surekha Sikri brought a new kind of young woman to the Indian stage
- Raped and poisoned as grandson watched: 60-yr-old stays alone, far away from home
- 'Majoritarian tendencies must be questioned': Justice Chandrachud
- Hemmed in, Yediyurappa faces exit, calls meeting of MLAs July 26
- What relationship the Olympics in Japan shares with anime
- Indian film on student activism wins Cannes award
- How 'The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur' reopens the Pulwama case
- Remember the name: Adam Ondra, world's greatest climber raring to go faster, stronger, higher
- Ashwini Vaishnaw: The man in the chair
- People know if things go wrong, judiciary will be with them: CJI N V Ramana
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan: 9 celebrity photos you just can’t missJuly 18, 2021 3:46:13 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesSidhu in Amarinder’s constituency, meets Congress MLAs
- Cities22 dead as heavy rain hits Mumbai; PM announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh
- EntertainmentWhen Robert Downey Jr showered praise on Aamir Khan's Lagaan, said he is the 'Tom Hanks of India'
- EntertainmentRekha performs on Salaam-E-Ishq on Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri Dixit whistles to cheer for her
- TrendingDr. Kadambini Ganguly: Google Doodle celebrates life of India's first women physician
- TrendingWindow cleaners dress up as superheroes to cheer up children at Canada hospital
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Score & Updates
- Adam Ondra, world's greatest climber raring to go faster, stronger, higher
- OpinionThe sovereign looks the other way
- The row over naming a garden in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan
- Lifestyle'Am I being fair to her?' Teejay Sidhu had apprehensions when her daughter Gia was born
- TechnologyFlipkart’s new 3D camera kicks off a new vision for AR in retail