3 / 9

Here's a new poster of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah. Sidharth shared this with the caption, "The best kind of promises are the ones that are kept, throughout time. This was, is and always will be one such. #ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August! " (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)