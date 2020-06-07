3 / 7

Sidharth Shukla posted a picture and Shehnaaz Gill could not resist herself. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant wrote, "Ajj main apne app ko rok nhi pa rhi comment karne se koi itna cute kaise lag sakhta hai bb main meri tarif karta tha ajj main bolti hu wow. ur killer eyes, ur messy hair, n ur pink lips. kya rough tough look hai yaar, like seriously. Smokin hot" (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)