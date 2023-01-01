Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year in style
January 1, 2023 14:37 IST
The new mom of B-town, Alia Bhatt posted some photos and wrote, "happy new new 🫶 bringing in 2023 with the fullest heart .. comfiest pjs .. yummiest Chinese and the loveliest people!!! ♥️♥️♥️chalo chalo readddyyy for the new year 💪." (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Manish Malhotra shared this photo with Karan Johar and the lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and wrote, "Wishing you all a wonderful New Year." (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo and wrote, "Saal naya hai. Feeling purani hai. Thand nahi lagti. Zinda jawaani hai. 🤍 Jaane kaun si bahaar laaya hai janvari. Mujhe toh December bhi naya sa lagta tha. ❤️ #happynewyear." (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh shared the photo and wrote, "Mantra for 2023 .. always keep the child in you alive.. smile , laugh, imagine , create , grow and live freely ❤️ happy new year to all you lovely people ❤️." (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
Ananya Panday shared some photos last night and wrote, "2023 I’m ready 🤍🤍🤍🤍 are you????? 🧿✨💋." (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Anushka Sharma shared this photo with her husband Virat Kohli. "This city, us, last night 🌃✨," she wrote. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her click and wrote, "Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it... 😜💁🏻♀️☺️ Chalo 2023... aa jao... I'm ready for you 💪🏼💃🏻✨♥️." (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor posed for a click together. "Hello 2023❤️ …. Love n light…..01.01.23," wrote Malaika. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Shweta Bachchan shared this photo with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and wrote, "It’s a New Years miracle ( my least tactile child let me squish her, it deserves to be on record for posterity ) thank you ‘23 🌟." (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal captioned his photo, "To the New Year and newer horizons! 🫶🏽." (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Sharing a reel, Mira Rajput Kapoor wrote, "Toh kaisa tha 2022? Let’s have look, me & you 👊🏻❤️ Wishing you all a super 2023!" (Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram)
Mouni Roy shared party photos with her husband Suraj Nambiar and wrote, "New adventures around the year, same dreams & more.. HAPPY NEW YEAR from me & mine Circa’ 2023." (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)