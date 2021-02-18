1 / 10

Shweta Tiwari recently shared a post on her weight loss journey. The actor, who is quite active on her Instagram account, had tested positive for the coronavirus a few months ago. As actors returned to work gradually, the actor decided to work on her mind and body and shared the results with her Instagram followers. In the post, Shweta wrote, "Weight Loss! Phew...Weight loss is not easy...it’s very hard! You need a lot of dedication lot of self-control and will power!" (Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)