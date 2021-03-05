Latest news
- To start direct payment of MSP to farmers, FCI asks Punjab govt for land records
- Maharashtra: Over 75,000 get jab in state, most vaccinations in a day
- Javadekar holds meet with OTT representatives on new rules
- They show porn too: SC favours screening of OTT content
- In Uttarakhand budget, focus on infra, health and education
- From yatras to shivirs, Baghel replicates his Chhattisgarh model to take on BJP in Assam
- India for inclusion of Chabahar port in INSTC route, says Jaishankar
- Toolkit case: Bombay HC gives transit anticipatory bail to Shubham
- India score in QS subject ranking: 25 programmes, 12 institutes in top 100
- Karnataka sex CD: Activist stays away, police yet to register complaint
- Delhi reaches out to Dhaka for ties beyond ‘strategic partnership’
- Don’t allow Shrey Hospital to open without court’s nod: Gujarat HC
Shweta Tiwari goes ‘hiking in the jungle’ with children Palak and ReyanshMarch 5, 2021 8:12:43 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Group of Ministers' roadmap on good news: Colour coding journos to neutralising negative
- Swapna revealed role of Kerala CM, Speaker in foreign currency smuggling: Customs in HC
- EntertainmentJudas and the Black Messiah movie review: A film about here and now
- EntertainmentMahhi Vij pens open letter to shut trolls claiming she and Jay Bhanushali 'abandoned' their foster kids: 'Not fair'
- Trending'Take my money already': US artist makes flat cat rug inspired by 'Tom and Jerry', goes viral
- Trending‘Once a cheater always a cheater’: Video of Donald Trump playing golf draws ire online
- SportsIndia vs England 4th Test: Rishabh Pant - A hundred… and much more
- SportsNeeraj Chopra shatters own javelin throw national record
- OpinionThe Haryana bill is constitutionally indefensible
- The fine print of Haryana's quota law
- LifestyleGender should not determine capability: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
- TechnologyInterview: Why Fujifilm's latest GFX 100S camera has ‘102 MP’ medium format sensor