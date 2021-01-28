2 / 11

Sharing this picture, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey ...ive grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special 🖤Thankyou for all your wishes I feel so loved 🖤🖤🖤." (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)