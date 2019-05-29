Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Shriya Saran’s Mexico vacationhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/shriya-saran-with-husband-in-mexico-photos-5754019/

Inside Shriya Saran’s Mexico vacation

Shriya Saran is having a gala time in Mexico with husband Andrei Koscheev. The actor has shared a couple of videos and photos giving a sneak peek into her vacation.

Actor Shriya Saran is on a vacation with husband Andrei Koscheev. The two are spending some quality time in Mexico. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya Saran shared a couple of videos and photos, giving a sneak peek into her vacation. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya married Andrei on March 12 last year in an intimate ceremony at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya Saran's husband Andrei Koscheev is a Russian entrepreneur and a tennis player. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

On the work front, Shriya Saran, who made her film debut with Telugu project Ishtam (2001), was last seen in N.T.R: Kathanayakudu. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

She will also be seen in Tamil film Naragasooran and Telugu film Tadka this year. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

