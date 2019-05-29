Entertainment Gallery Inside Shriya Saran’s Mexico vacation Shriya Saran is having a gala time in Mexico with husband Andrei Koscheev. The actor has shared a couple of videos and photos giving a sneak peek into her vacation. Actor Shriya Saran is on a vacation with husband Andrei Koscheev. The two are spending some quality time in Mexico. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) Shriya Saran shared a couple of videos and photos, giving a sneak peek into her vacation. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) Shriya married Andrei on March 12 last year in an intimate ceremony at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) Shriya Saran's husband Andrei Koscheev is a Russian entrepreneur and a tennis player. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) On the work front, Shriya Saran, who made her film debut with Telugu project Ishtam (2001), was last seen in N.T.R: Kathanayakudu. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) She will also be seen in Tamil film Naragasooran and Telugu film Tadka this year. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)