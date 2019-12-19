10 / 13

Talking about Shriram Lagoo, playwright Satish Alekar said, “Lagoo’s acting calibre was comparable with the best in the world. He was to us what Sir Lawrence Olivier and Richard Burton were to the West. He had been acting for more than 50 years and created a syllabus of performance on stage, from his early work, Natasamrat, to the recent Surya Pahilela Manus, in which he played Socrates at the age of 75 and used to deliver a 20-minute monologue.” (Source: Photo by Express Archive )