Celeb spotting: Shraddha Kapoor, Isha Koppikar, Shilpa Shetty and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- SportsAsia Cup 2018 Live: Bhuvneshwar on fire, removes Pakistani openers
- BSF head constable, killed in Pakistan firing, found with throat slit
- Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam to be freed; jail term suspended: Pak court
- Instant triple talaq to be a crime as Union Cabinet approves Ordinance
- North East IndiaAssam NRC: Filing of claims to begin on September 25, says Supreme Court
- EntertainmentStan and Ollie trailer: This biopic of Laurel and Hardy is an untold story of their lives
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant mocks Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's relationship
- EntertainmentThugs of Hindostan: Fatima Sana Shaikh's rugged look as Zafira cannot be missed
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12: Too early for Sreesanth to be a rebel
- SportsAsia Cup 2018: India vs Pakistan LIVE
- SportsPakistan hold advantage over India: Gavaskar
- SportsYounis recalls how Dravid helped his game
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro leaks: Everything we know on price, specifications and features
- TechnologyApple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR battery sizes revealed
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S10 reportedly spotted on benchmark site with taller display
- LifestyleAlia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora: Who wore this Zimmermann dress better?
Advertisement