Toggle Menu Sections
Shilpa Shinde turns 42: Rare photos of Bigg Boss 11 starhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/shilpa-shinde-turns-42-rare-photos-of-bigg-boss-star-5943405/

Shilpa Shinde turns 42: Rare photos of Bigg Boss 11 star

Shilpa Shinde birthday: As Shilpa Shinde turns 42, we look at her journey in the world of Indian television through these rare pictures from Express Archives.

shilpa shinde photos

TV actor Shilpa Shinde became a household name after playing Angoori Bhabhi in sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Later, popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 strengthened her foothold in the industry. She managed to entertain the audience throughout the show with her sob story and caring attitude. Ultimately, the entertainer lifted the winner's trophy. Today, as Shilpa turns 42, we look at her journey in the world of Indian television through these rare pictures from Express Archives. (Express Archive Photo)

shilpa shinde age

Shilpa Shinde started her journey on the small screen with Star Plus show Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai. Here's a still from the show featuring Shinde with actor Pooja Ghai, who played the protagonist of the daily soap. (Express Archive Photo)

shilpa shinde pics

Her second show on television was Doordarshan's historical drama Amrapali. (Express Archive Photo)

shilpa shinde birthday

Shilpa Shinde has also worked with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for a song titled "Line Maro" in the movie Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. (Express Archive Photo)

shilpa shinde shows

In 2008, Shilpa Shinde was seen alongside Iqbal Khan in Zee TV show Waaris. It was her girl-next-door personality which got her several leading roles on television. (Express Archive Photo)

shilpa shinde films

With her ace acting skills, Shilpa Shinde is now counted among the reigning queens of television. The actor has never shied away from trying different genres be it comedy or drama. (Express Archive Photo)

shilpa shinde images

Zee TV show Maayka had Shilpa Shinde as the protagonist. Here she shared the screen with Romit Raj, Upasana Singh, Neha Bamb and others.(Express Archive Photo)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android