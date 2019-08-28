Shilpa Shinde turns 42: Rare photos of Bigg Boss 11 star

TV actor Shilpa Shinde became a household name after playing Angoori Bhabhi in sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Later, popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 strengthened her foothold in the industry. She managed to entertain the audience throughout the show with her sob story and caring attitude. Ultimately, the entertainer lifted the winner's trophy. Today, as Shilpa turns 42, we look at her journey in the world of Indian television through these rare pictures from Express Archives. (Express Archive Photo)