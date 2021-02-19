6 / 8

Rochelle Rao shared her look from her upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar web series 1962 and wrote, 'This role of a simple village girl is unlike anything I have ever done before. RIMPA is brave, idealistic and pure of heart. As she fights the odds to do her bit for her nation, you will find yourself rooting for her! While she may never pick up a weapon, she is just as much a part of the battle. I'm so excited to see the character come alive on screen.' Watch me as Rimpa in the #HotstarSpecials1962! All episodes streaming from Feb 26 on @disneyplushotstarvip." (Photo: Rochelle Rao/Instagram)