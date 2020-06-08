2 / 18

Shilpa Shetty was born to Surendra Shetty and Sunanda Shetty in 1975. Her younger sister Shamita Shetty is also an actor. Though a film titled Gaata Rahe Mera Dil, opposite brothers Rohit and Ronit Roy, was supposed to be her Bollywood debut, it did not see the light of day. (Source: Photo by Express archives)