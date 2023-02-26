On Saturday night, many A-listers of B-town came under one roof for an event in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff and others were spotted. Scroll to see all photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shilpa Shetty looked nothing less than an 'apsara' in a white saree. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
New mom Sonam Kapoor impressed with her look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anil Kapoor mad eit to the night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ekta Kapoor was all smiles at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anita Hassanandani made it to the night too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sophie Choudry was seen in a white outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar chose a black shimmery suit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame and BFFs Maheep Kapoor and Seema Kiran Sajdeh posed together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
A few more known faces made it to the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)