5 / 8

Twinkle Khanna is also on a family vacation and the actor-turned-author has been sharing photos. The caption of the latest photo reads, "I thought these were just plain,white glasses but the teens in our group inform me that these are called ‘clout’ or soundcloud rapper glasses - Gen Z seems to know a lot about nothing :) #TryingtoKeepUpWithGenZ #clout." (Source: Photo by Instagram)