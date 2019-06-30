Entertainment Gallery Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s London vacation Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kunda are making merry in London. The couple also recently hung out with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the UK. Scroll to see all photos. It is vacation time for Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa, husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, sister Shamita Shetty are letting their hair down in London. Shilpa and Raj also hung out with God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar in the UK. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with Sachin. "@sachintendulkar this picture has become a ritual every year😁😎😝 #summerparty #britishsummer #london #friends #posers #happy #legend," wrote Shilpa in the caption as she shared these photos. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram) Raj Kundra shared this image and wrote, "Thank you Neeraj & @simkanwar #Kanwar’s for a beautiful summer party and always lovely to see @sachintendulkar paaji #BritishSummer #Hot #sunnyday." (Photo: Raj Kundra/ Instagram) Shilpa shared this click with sister Shamita and son Viaan. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram) Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra strike a pose for the camera. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram) Sharing this picture, Shilpa wrote, "Need I say more♥️🧿♥️ @rajkundra9 only that and more for you😇😍 Pic courtesy: @shamitashetty_official 😅 #love #gratitude #positivity #londondiaries." (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram) Shamita Shetty with Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: Shamita Shetty/ Instagram) "Fun weekends ! #legend #weekends #summerparty #londondiaries🇬🇧 #funmoments ❤️🎀," wrote Shamita sharing the photos. (Photo: Shamita Shetty/ Instagram) Looks like Shilpa and Shamita also had a girls night out. (Photo: Shamita Shetty/ Instagram) Raj, Shamita Shetty and other family members have been enjoying a family vacation in London for almost a week now. Shilpa joined them two days ago. (Photo: Shamita Shetty/ Instagram) Earlier Raj had shared these photos with the caption, "A beautiful walk through #painshillpark with the family. A lovely sunny day with my sunshine @theshilpashetty #britishsummer #family #familytime #surrey #swipeleft for more pictures 😇." (Photo: Raj Kundra/ Instagram)