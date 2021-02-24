1 / 15

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are in The Maldives for a vacation along with their friends Akanksha Malhotra and Rohit Aggarwal. After the coronavirus-induced lockdown ended, many Bollywood celebs headed to the island nation for a holiday. The Instagram updates followed suit and it seems the film industry’s romance with the country is far from over. Scroll to see some fun photos from Shilpa and Raj's holiday.