3 / 8

Shilpa shared some videos and the picture of the cake. She wrote, "OMG!! Pls notice how Children pounce on the lollipops on the cake!! In my quest for wanting to keep up with a #norefines sugar party. Can’t thank you enough @poojadhingra for the amazing #norefinedsugar milk chocolate cake and cupcakes (made in coconut sugar) I added the lollipops from #zollipops which were no sugar added and just looked so pretty. Just a matter of intention and effort.. always results in success. There was plenty of #sweetness even #withoutsugar at my sons #birthdayparty #effort #gratitude #nevertoolatetostart #instagood"