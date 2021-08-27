16 / 16

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Toofan which released on July 16 this year. On the release day, Shibani took to Instagram to write a long note describing the hard work that Farhan put in towards his role.



"Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn’t give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day. There was blood, sweat, punches, literal blows but you hit back with persistence, endurance, grit, resilience. Slowly the lines blurred and you literally morphed into AJJU BHAI aka AZIZ ALI BOXER! Today, on your big day, I want you know that I am sending you all my love. And I cant wait for the world to witness the magic of Toofan. Proud of you Farhan! Todun Tak! @faroutakhtar Love you ❤️," read the full note. (Photo: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)