11 / 12

Last year on her birthday, Shibani got Farhan’s name inked on her neck and posted, "Had such a special bday with special friends and this special guy! The past year has taught me to celebrate the smallest of moments .. super blessed and very grateful. i’m blown away every year by the beautiful messages and insane amount of love! thank you to each and every one of you! still getting through them all! heart is full! #42 i’m ready for you .. let’s go!" (Photo: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)