6 / 19

Akshay Kumar captioned the photo, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look. @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson." (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)