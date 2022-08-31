Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction. The actor-influencer is everywhere -- be it an award night or Bollywood bash, Shehnaaz knows how to rock it. Scroll to see more photos of hers from her latest award night outing.
Shehnaaz Gill made a stylish appearance at the Filmfare awards 2022. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
"Dolled up for the black lady #Filmfare. ✨⭐️," she wrote. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Fans are going gaga over Shehnaaz's look. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
While someone called her 'angel' another wrote, "Stunning diva." (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Shehnaaz Gill got dressed up in a Manish Malhotra saree. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Shehnaaz also wore Manish Malhotra's jewellery. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
ColorsTV too shared photos of their favourite girl. (Photo: ColorsTV/Instagram)
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. (Photo: ColorsTV/Instagram)
Even before her debut, the actor has also signed another film, titled 100%. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video on Instagram announcing the movie's upcoming theatrical release. In the film, Shehnaaz will be sharing the screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and John Abraham. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)