Most read
- Centre caps Covid-19 vaccine rates in private hospitals, here's how much they will cost now
- Anup Chandra Pandey, retired UP cadre IAS officer, appointed Election Commissioner
- Army orders action against 4 Indian, 6 Tajik cadets; issues show cause notice to directing staff
- Agra hospital shut down after owner's video: 'mock drill... cut oxygen supply'
- CM Yediyurappa directs officials to expedite Bengaluru development works
- The Family Man Season 2: Not just Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee, these 5 actors also left a lasting impression
- ENG vs PAK series won't air in Pakistan as Indian company holds rights: Minister
Shehnaaz Gill, Vicky Kaushal, Badshah, Shanaya Kapoor: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss todayJune 9, 2021 8:41:55 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- How Jitin Prasada's defection could impact BJP, Congress, and SP in UP
- Mamata backs farmers' stir, says 'bulldozing states not good for federalism'
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut says she has been unable to pay half of last year’s tax due to ‘no work’
- EntertainmentBefore The Family Man 2, five memorable films about Sri Lankan Tamils
- TrendingDog stranded on floating ice in the Arctic rescued by Russian sailors. Watch video
- Trending'Rise of fruit aliens': NYT retracts article claiming watermelons were found on Mars, netizens react with memes
- Sports'People will make all sorts of comments against us, has to be nipped in the bud': Farokh Engineer
- SportsAhmedabad takes a long shot — puts out ad on Olympics infrastructure
- OpinionThe ‘hearing aids’ helping corporate India to listen better
- What is the reason for the high petrol, diesel prices?
- LifestyleFrom footwear designer to India's first woman polo player, Rinaa Shah on defying stereotypes
- TechnologyWhat PUBG star Dynamo expects from Battlegrounds Mobile India