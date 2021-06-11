5 / 9

Raveena shared a set of photos and videos and wrote, "How i spent my rainy day ? Not doing “tiptip barsa pani” yet , but that also soon, instead Rescued this little one from the rain and off the streets yesterday trying to cross a flooded road,cold,wet shivering and very very scared , He is 2 and a half months old. this little fella has been taken to the doctor by @petaindia and is In good health.Anyone who wants to adopt lil Gabru please DM 👇🏻@therudrafoundation or. @petaindia . During rains,floods and extreme heat conditions , these beautiful kind creatures need our help, always keep a local ngos number handy to call if you see any animal in distress . Lots of people are doing great work . 🙏🏻". (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)