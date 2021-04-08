Latest news
- Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it
- Adhir joins Left leaders during Jadavpur roadshow to ‘bridge the distance’
- Covid leaves judo team stranded in Kyrgyzstan, Tokyo far away
- Subrata Saha: ‘Make in India’ Army hand is BJP face for Kolkata seat
- Lockdowns return, with a change: migrants are now mostly single, male
- In letter to court, Sachin Waze names Shiv Sena minister over Rs 50-crore demand
- CJI calls collegium today, 2 colleagues question its timing
Shehnaaz Gill sports a turban, plays Diljit Dosanjh’s song SardaarjiApril 8, 2021 12:18:23 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesHoisting flag no crime, made mistake of hosting Facebook live: Deep Sidhu
- SC collegium meeting in limbo as Justice Ramana takes the day off
- EntertainmentAhead of The Big Bull, here's revisiting Abhishek Bachchan's filmography for some likely and unlikely gems
- EntertainmentOn Allu Arjun's birthday, his 7 best dance numbers
- TrendingNetizens flood Twitter with memes and jokes ahead of IPL 2021
- TrendingMother of groom discovers bride-to-be is her long-lost daughter on her wedding day
- SportsSeparate IPL check-in counters, daily tests, bio-bubble enforcer: How BCCI plans to beat rising Covid threat
- SportsThe playlist: YouTubers taking KKR to Japan, making IPL a Pakistani pastime
- OpinionSC could have removed secrecy around electoral bonds. Too bad it didn’t
- What is net-zero, and what are India's objections?
- LifestyleRethinking fashion: A photo series that makes you reflect on your relationship with clothes
- TechnologyGoogle announces I/O 2021 dates: May 18-20