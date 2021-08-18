Must Read
- Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor discharged by Delhi Court
- After tense 24 hours, Indian embassy leaves Kabul: ‘very happy we are back home safely’
- Explained: Anthem to unite falls silent
- Didn’t expect things to unravel so fast, says doctor who spent 16 years in Kabul
- Chouhan, Vijayvargiya camaraderie hints at shifting BJP dynamics in MP
- Bottom 5 to top 4: Bihar leads in getting tap water to rural homes
- 3 women judges among nine names cleared by Collegium for SC
- Sandhu, Ishant, Siraj: How Lord's slope helps the pacers with inswing
- Opinion: The horrors of Partition must be remembered — but for the right reasons
- Human remains found in landing gear of military flight from Kabul, says US Air Force
- The oil bonds UPA launched: why, how much, and what NDA argues
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill are a part of Dance Deewane 3’s special episodeAugust 18, 2021 4:37:20 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesTharoor gets clean chit: A look at key arguments in Sunanda death case
- SC allows women to take NDA exam, rebukes Army for gender discrimination
- EntertainmentDaler Mehndi on doing limited number of Bollywood songs: 'Singers work for free, I ask for Rs 6 lakh and GST upfront'
- EntertainmentWhat If…? episode 2 review: If T'Challa became Star-Lord, and Thanos never snapped his fingers
- TrendingHeartwarming video shows restaurant surprising visually impaired diner with birthday braille message
- Trending'Taliban have been fighting for 1000 years', Donald Trump's hilarious interview gets people talking
- SportsIndia now Ace of Pace
- Sports18k followers, Olympic medal: Sindhu's coach Park’s India takeaways
- OpinionIn Indian families and in Parliament, tears are the weapons of authority
- Afghanistan crisis: Anthem to unite falls silent
- Lifestyle'Being a mom': Gal Gadot shares a photo of herself pumping breast milk on set
- TechnologyOpinion| Why phone companies need to come out of this boring ‘risk-averse’ phase