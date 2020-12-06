Top news
- No politics, only farm issues: A team monitors the stage, decides speakers
- GST shortfall: Jharkhand opts in, all states now onboard Centre’s borrowing plan
- Ahead of bandh, SAD begins talks with regional parties for anti-NDA front
- During Rajasthan crisis, BJP told Cong MLAs this will be sixth govt to be toppled: Gehlot
- Bodoland polls: New alliances, faultlines take shape in ‘semi-final’ for Assam elections
- Bollywood director seeks to retain foster child, mother says she's medically fit now
- Cleared in UK, Pfizer first in India to apply for emergency use
- PM Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building on December 10
- In letter to Centre, Kerala CM opposes move to name new Centre for Biotechnology campus after Golwalkar
12 celebrity photos you should not miss todayDecember 6, 2020 5:03:34 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 227 fall ill in Andhra Pradesh, officials suspect water contamination
- SportsVijender Singh to return Khel Ratna in support of protesting farmers if demands not met
- EntertainmentBhaag Beanie Bhaag review: Swara Bhasker series goes looking for laughter
- EntertainmentChristopher Nolan's Tenet: Best enjoyed on the big screen
- TrendingWatch: Elderly woman escapes unscathed after being run over by truck in Tamil Nadu
- TrendingChetan Bhagat shares video of interaction with hawker selling his books; here is what netizens said
- SportsINDvAUS 2nd T20I: India seal series with a six-wicket win
- Sports'Among most feared finishers': Pandya helps India seal T20I series
- OpinionA fraud on the Constitution
- Explained Ideas: Lessons from the rise and fall of Hafiz Saeed
- LifestyleAnkita Lokhande disappoints in this black outfit; see pics
- TechnologyMost expensive vintage tech products that any collector will envy