Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Updated: January 6, 2023 17:05 IST
Shehnaaz Gill is all excited about her first collaboration with singer Guru Randhawa for a music video. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
The music video, titled Moon Rise will release on January 10 and both Shehnaaz and Guru Randhawa have been sharing many stills and photoshoot images from the same. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
"2023 is going to see a new kind of #Moonrise ❤ Cannot hide my excitement for this one from #ManOfTheMoon album. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. 🌕 Stay tuned," wrote Shehnaaz. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz also shared many BTS videos earlier. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
A hilarious BTS video featuring the stars had Shehnaaz in a red slit dress and Guru trying to cover her leg. (Photo: Guru Randhawa/Instagram)
However, Shehnaaz ended up flaunting her legs leaving Guru blushing. She then said, "Idhar dekho (look at me)." (Photo: Guru Randhawa/Instagram)
Guru Randhawa wrote then, 'You are only allowed to look at @shehnaazgill during the shoot.🙈😍 Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. (Photo: Guru Randhawa/Instagram)