Top news
- Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates here
- Dists listed as ‘zero-caseload’ had 8.5 lakh cases in May: Sero survey
- Congress reshuffle: In Sonia rejig, old guard exits AICC, parked in CWC; poll panel named
- Rajnath meets military brass, CSG to set agenda for Commander talks
- More signs of distress: Over 10% contraction in July factory output
- The Swami as a social activist, crusader against bonded labour
- Avatar 2 set photos show Sigourney Weaver filming stunts underwater
- 'Don't misuse the name of Tendulkar': Lalchand Rajput warns MCA apex council
- Horoscope Today September 12, 2020: Check astrological prediction
8 celebrity photos you should not miss todaySeptember 12, 2020 2:47:10 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Day after Kangana hounded onboard IndiGo flight, DGCA threatens airlines
- Doha talks: Jaishankar says peace process must be Afghan-led
- EntertainmentPaul Walker's daughter Meadow shares emotional post on his birth anniversary
- EntertainmentWhat to watch on September 12: Amazon Prime Video's Wakaalat From Home
- TrendingThis rendition of 'bumbro bumbro' song impresses many online, including Preity Zinta
- TrendingBall python lays 7 eggs at US zoo without being around any male for over a decade
- SportsUS Open: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev in final
- Sports'I killed someone?' Daniil Medvedev meltdown at chair umpire
- OpinionIndia and China might not want war, but will not be able to will peace either
- Sebi’s multicap directive — why are mutual funds unhappy?
- LifestyleMasks or wearable art? Check out these 7 iconic face masks that broke the internet
- Technology[September 2020 guide] Best smartphones under Rs 10,000