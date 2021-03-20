Latest news
- Ashoka row: Over 150 academicians from Harvard, Yale and Oxford come out in support of Pratap Bhanu Mehta
- Goa civic polls: Voting in Panaji, six other councils today
- Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots
- Odisha govt begins reviewing paddy procurement after irregularity claims
- Turkey's Erdogan quits European treaty on violence against women
- Six tigers missing in Ranthambore for one year, activists concerned
- Deadly drug-resistant superbug found in the wild in Andamans
Shefali Jariwala gives fitness goals in photos from her Maldives vacation with husband Parag TyagiMarch 20, 2021 3:56:24 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- India important partner in rapidly shifting international dynamics, says US Defence Secy
- Understanding Covid-19 vaccine wastage in India
- EntertainmentRubina Dilaik returns to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii: 'I am excited to be back as Saumya'
- EntertainmentKoi Jaane Na trailer: Fact meets fiction in this Kunal Kapoor starrer murder mystery
- TrendingElon Musk, Grimes' son X Æ A-Xii plays electronic keyboard and people can't get enough
- TrendingWhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down, netizens react with hilarious memes on Twitter
- PV Sindhu beats Yamaguchi in a classic to make All England semis
- SportsThe new Mr. 360: Suryakumar Yadav rises to the occasion on T20I debut
- OpinionHow TMC has eased BJP’s way in Bengal
- Understanding Covid-19 vaccine wastage in India
- LifestylePriyanka Chopra opens new Indian restaurant; here's what is on the menu
- TechnologyFacebook's neural wristband reads brain signals