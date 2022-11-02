Shanaya Kapoor turns 23: Parents Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor, and BFF Navya-Ananya makes it special
November 2, 2022 1:52:30 pm
It is Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's darling daughter Shanaya Kapoor's 23rd birthday today. Her family and friends have shared several photos on her special day. Here's a look.
Shanaya Kapoor's dad and actor Sanjay Kapoor shared some old and new photos of his daughter. (Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram)
"Happy birthday Shanaya ❤️ love you," wrote Sanjay Kapoor. (Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram)
Sanjay Kapoor's photo dump is getting all the love. (Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram)
Mom Maheep Kapoor clubbed a few old photos of the soon-to-debut actor. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)
"Best 23 yrs of my life ❤️🧿 #BirthdayGirlTomorrow 👑 #myscorpiobaby♏️ 🧿❤️ 2nd November ❤️⭐️ 🧿," wrote the happy mom. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)
Maheep Kapoor also shared a picture from Shanaya Kapoor's birthday celebration. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)
Navya Naveli Nanda also posted this photo and wrote, "Happy birthday grumpy!!!". (Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram)
And Ananya Panday was also a part of the early celebration. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Karan Johar is all set to launch Shanaya Kapoor with the film Bedhadak. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, along with Shanaya, and is directed by Shashank Khaitan. (Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram)
While a few reports claimed that Shanaya Kapoor's debut film Bedhadak has been shelved, Karan Johar who is backing the film, clarified earlier that the film will begin in the year 2023. (Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor too wished her cousin and wrote, "Happy happy birthday my baby @shanayakapoor02 love you 🥰." (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)